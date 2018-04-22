William Lee Sears, 80, of Marion

by

William Lee Sears died peacefully in Marion General Hospital on April 20, 2018 at the age of 80.

Bill is survived by Janet, his wife of 61 years, his children Deborah K. Styer (Brian) of St. Mary’s, Ohio, William Scott Sears (Jane) of Montgomery, Texas, and Larry J. Sears (Debbie) of Magnolia, Texas, and his 10 grandchildren.

Bill was born on February 4, 1938 to William J. and Thelma H. Sears. He graduated from Linden McKinley High School in 1956 and married Janet, his high school sweetheart. The young couple immediately moved to Marion where Bill found an entry-level job at newly opened Whirlpool Corp. The next 40 years brought 3 children, much hard work, and continuous advancement at Whirlpool where Bill ultimately rose to the position of Superintendent of Manufacturing. After retirement in 1996, the couple undertook many adventures and travel, including a 6-month work assignment in China.

Bill and Janet recognized the importance of education and are very proud that all three of their children earned advanced degrees. They are especially proud of the many achievements of their 10 grandchildren, all of whom have graduated college or plan to do so – Adam Styer (34), who started his own successful business, Austin Styer (33), who put himself through college and pursued his goal of becoming an accountant, Andrew Styer (30), a successful medical device rep, Tim Sears (27), US Army officer and helicopter pilot, Stephen Sears (25), graduating from U. Texas Law School next month, Elizabeth Sears (22) and Emma Sears (18), bright college students who were the apples of his eye, Daniel Sears (15), a promising debate competitor, and twins Caroline and Camille Sears (13), talented and athletic competitive cheerleaders. Despite their different career paths, geographic locations, and personal interests, they all had one thing in common – they loved and adored their grandpa.

Calling hours are scheduled at Snyder Funeral Home of Marion, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, on Monday, April 23, 2018 from 5-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. Mary Church, Marion with Father Thomas Buffer presiding. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Operation Gratitude, PO Box 260257

Encino, CA 91426, an organization which supports US soldiers in active deployment by sending care packages.

