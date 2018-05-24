Brack E. Schertzer, 67, formerly of Marion

by

Brack E. Schertzer age 67 of Powell, Ohio passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at The Kobaker House in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born July 7, 1950 in Marion, Ohio to the late Edward and Bonnie (Kemmerly) Schertzer.

On April 1, 1999 he married Janet Edington.

Brack was employed National City Bank as Vice President for 29 years, then he was employed at Home Depot for 11 years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Schertzer of Powell, Oh., his daughter, Rachael Kimball of Marion, granddaughters, Kalyn and Casey, his brother, Craig (Jody) Schertzer of Marion, nephews, Ryan (Jessica) Schertzer and Lucas (Annie) Schertzer, brother in law, Mark (Linda) Edington of Marion.

The family will hold a Celebration of Brack’s Life at a later date. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to his granddaughters- Kalyn and Casey’s College Fund, in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

