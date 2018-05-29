C. Dave Harris, 63, of Marion

by

C. Dave Harris, age 63 of Marion, passed away at his home on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Dave was born on October 22, 1954 in Marion, the son of Charles Warren and Patricia Louise (Simmons) Harris. He was educated in Marion and graduated from Marion Catholic High School. He went on to work for Tecumseh and Cable TV.

Dave enjoyed the open road as he loved to ride his motorcycle. He also loved to travel, especially to Florida, Arizona, Colorado and a visit to Italy. Dave was active in Boy Scouts and earned the highly respected rank of Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his sister Angela (Samuel) Parsons; uncle to: Steven (Jangyo) Parsons, Rebecca (Melvin Shack) Parsons, and Jeremy (Jamie) Parsons; great uncle to: Tyrell, Jayda, and Jerzy.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday June 2, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion from 9AM to 10AM; Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion County Humane Society or St. Mary’s School.

The Snyder Funeral Homes Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Harris family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

