Carole S. Gregory Justice, 74, of Marion

by

A strong and vibrant woman, Carole S. Gregory Justice, age 74, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a stroke she suffered 48 hours prior.

On March 20, 1944, Carole was born an identical twin with her sister, Nancy, in Marion, Ohio, the fifth and sixth children of the late Robert and Helen (Hopkins) Gregory. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1962.

Carole worked at Marion County Job and Family Services as a receptionist and at the Smith Clinic as a pharmacy technician, until she found her dream as a librarian with the Marion City Schools. She was in heaven when she was surrounded by books, a love she enjoyed sharing with all of the students. She worked there for over ten years, until she retired in 2010.

Getting another chance at love, Carole married her loving husband, Sammie Justice, on December 27, 1992. Together they shared a “love of sunshine and water,” spending their summers traveling in their RV to many parts of Ohio-Lake Erie was a favorite destination, and as much of their winters as possible along the gulf coast of Florida.

Having a strong Christian faith, Carole recently enjoyed attending the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, and formerly attended Epworth United Methodist Church and St. Paul Episcopal Church. Every church Carole ever attended she would volunteer to sing in the choir as quickly as possible.

Every year, one of Carole’s favorite hobbies, was tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She had a green thumb, and had a deep appreciation for nature.

To say Carole was an avid reader would be quite the understatement. She had an eclectic taste in books and often was reading two and three books at a time.

Throughout Carole’s life, she enjoyed singing every chance she got. She loved participating in the Messiah Chorus, Christmas at the Palace, and she even sang in a female quartet for a few years.

Most important of all to Carole was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, and she was all of their biggest fans in everything they ever participated in. Carole’s favorite time of year was Christmas, when her grandchildren would bring their guitars and they would all sing Christmas carols together.

Carole was a brave and courageous woman who persevered through every challenge she faced in life, all of which “she faced head on and with a little bit of sass.” She managed being a teenage mother, and was a proud breast cancer survivor for twenty-two years. She had a vibrant spirit and fun loving personality that drew everyone to her, and she was the most loving person you could ever know.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Sammie Justice; three children: Kim (Jim) Fox of Wayne, OH, Kelly (Steve) Williams of Marion, and John (Cheryl) Gleespen of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren: Justin (Melissa) Fox, Jessica (Jon) Kynard, Jeremiah (Chelsie) Fox, Ehrick (Elizabeth) Williams, Erin (Jerrod) Slater, and Bailey and Brynn Williams; six great-grandchildren: Madison, Natalie, Gavin, Cassidy, and Adelynn Fox, and Willa Slater; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Carole was preceded in death by all five of her siblings: Clara Scroggins, Margaret McDonald, Jane McDonald, Robert Gregory, and her twin, Nancy Lenavitt.

Her family will greet friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research (https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back/special-funds/stefanie-spielman-fund-for-breast-cancer-research), or the American Stroke Association (https://donatenow.heart.org/stroke/).

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Carole’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: