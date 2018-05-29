Chloris (Sadie) Price, 86, of Marion

by

Chloris (Sadie) Price, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 at DeWolfe Place of Marion.

Sadie entered into this world on July 29, 1931 to the late Estell and Opal (Riggs) Mink in Gallipolis, OH. On March 28, 1948 on Easter Sunday, she married her one and only love Ray Price, who preceded her in death on August 30, 2016.

In her earlier days, she enjoyed bowling and taking care of her home and flower gardens. She loved playing cards of all kinds especially Skip-Bo with her grandchildren. She also loved fishing with her husband and friends on Lake Erie. She was nicknamed the “Walleye Queen” as many times she out-fished everyone. She had a passion of cooking and reading all kinds of recipe books to find recipes to try out on her family. Mostly they were wonderful but occasionally she would be told she didn’t need to fix that again on our account.

For the winters, Sadie and Ray enjoyed traveling to Florida to be with their friends. Sadie’s greatest accomplishment was her love for her family who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray and her parents.

Sadie went to her eternal home to join her husband and prepare for her daughter: Janie (Bill) Justice of Marion and her son: Donald (Barbara) Price of Caledonia; her three grandchildren: Joni (Jeffrey Snodgrass), Jeffrey (Kimberly) Price and Randi (Christopher) Fondren; her six great grandchildren: Jordyn Snodgrass, Madilyn, Raegan and Paisley Fondren and Ruby and Trevor Price; her two brothers: Donald (Marjorie) Mink and James (Ann) Mink of Gallipolis and her one sister: Carole (Chuck) Gaston of Columbus.

Friends and Family may come to honor Sadie’s life on Thursday May 31, 2018 starting at 11am to 1pm at the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion, OH. A funeral service will follow starting at 1pm at the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion, OH with Pastor Steve Estep officiating. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Church of the Nazarene Good Samaritans or Celebrate Recovery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

