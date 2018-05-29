Daniel Lee Simmons, 63, of Ashley

by

Daniel Lee Simmons, age 63, of Ashley, Ohio was lost to suicide on May 26th, 2018. Daniel was born in Marion, Ohio on November 25, 1954 to the late Edward T. and Betty Jean (Lilley) Simmons.

Daniel was a 1972 graduate of Harding High School. He attended Miami University, graduated from there and went on to graduate from Wyoming University in 1983 with a PHD in Clinical Psychology. He participated in football at Harding High School and while in college enjoyed basketball & tennis.

Daniel married the love of his life; Alexandria Mia Dancey, on March 3, 2012 in Newport, TN. Together they enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and his passion of cabinet making. He was very active in his daughter’s school board in Tennessee.

Daniel began his private practice in Kingston, TN. as a Clinical Psychologist and was currently employed at North Central Correctional Facility. His practice exceeded 30 years.

Surviving along with his beloved wife, Alexandria, are two daughters; Laurel Ensign-Simmons of Candler, N.C. & Molly Ensign-Simmons of Knoxville, TN., a stepson; Ethan Jack Dancey of Ashley, OH., two stepdaughters; Hannah & Lydia Dancey of Bristol, England, a sister; Pamela (Dick) Dune of Warren, OH., and his favorite cat; Truman. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and a brother; Steve Simmons.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, May 31, 2018, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. A private family graveside will be held on Friday in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Donations in Daniel’s name may be made to the International Society for Bipolar Disorders. Online condolences may be sent to; www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

