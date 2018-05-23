Daniel Milton Johnson, 34, of Caledonia

by

Daniel Milton Johnson, age 34, of Caledonia, passed away Monday afternoon, May 21, 2018, at the Marion General Hospital.

On August 18, 1983, Dan was born in Marion, OH, son of George A. and Kathy L. (Miller) Johnson. He graduated from River Valley High School in the Class of 2001.

Over the years he worked as a laborer, a mechanic for his family and friends, and had just started a maintenance job at Sims Brothers in Marion.

A Ford man, Daniel loved working on cars. He enjoyed working on and upgrading computers, drawing, playing video games, hanging out with his friends, and times of peace and quiet.

Dan will be remembered as a gentle giant and all around good guy. He was very caring, respectful and had a great sense of humor. He cherished time spent with his nieces and nephews.

Dan will be dearly missed by his parents, George and Kathy Johnson, of Caledonia; a sister, Kristy (Steven) Erwin of Marion; the love of his life, Renee Lynn Cates of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Carol Miller of Marion; nieces and nephews: Jasmine Branstetter, Jeff Johnson, Jennelle Erwin; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and his best friends: Aaron Taylor and Josh Baer.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Torry Jean Johnson; maternal grandfather, Hilleary Miller Jr.; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Mary Johnson; and a nephew, Joseph Erwin.

Daniel’s family will greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Main St., Marion. An open mic time of sharing will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Dan’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

