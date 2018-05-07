by

Ethel K. Bevis, 90 of Richwood, died Friday, May 4, 2018 at her home.

She was born March 26, 1928 in Richwood to the late Elzie and Minerva Jane (Hoover) Craig. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chastity L. Fogle, two brothers, Jim Craig and Bobb Craig, and four sisters, Edith Baker, Twila Hines, Dorothy Fryman and Joan Britenstine.

On June 25, 1949 she married John Thomas Bevis and he died August 12, 1979.

She was a farm wife and had worked as a cook at North Union High School for 10 years. She was a member of Richwood Civic Center, the Union County Election Board and had attended the Community United Calvary Church. Ethel and John Thomas enjoyed going to Lake Erie to fish every weekend. Sitting out on her front porch and watching the traffic and visiting with passers-by was one of her favorite pastimes. She had a sweet-tooth for cherry pie and donuts. Ethel enjoyed playing cards and loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids, and her dog frisky.

She is survived by two daughters, Doris (Rocky) Fogle, Green Camp; Diana (Terry) Warwick, Richwood; grandchildren, Melissa Fogle, Brian Fogle, Stacy (Joel) Nease, Mike (Kelly) Warwick, great-grandchildren, Stormie (Derek) Crum, Autumn Brown, Bayley Allen, Jaylyn Fogle, Lillian Fogle, Owen Warwick, Julia Warwick, great-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Layne Crum, Kinley and Oakley Campbell, Jaxson Shelton, soon to be Bre’Ella Allen; two sisters, Ruth (Jack) Ullmer, New Bloomington; and Ruby (Jr) Phipps, Green Camp.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040 (www.uchspets.org).

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: