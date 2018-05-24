by

Glenn E. Wood 74 of New Bloomington, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon May 23, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born April 9, 1944 in Essex to the late Edwin and Kathryn (Drake) Wood.

Glenn was a 1962 graduate of the New Bloomington High School along with future wife Joyce; they were two of seven in the class.

He worked for the Whirlpool Corp for 38 yrs. retiring as Master Paint Scheduler. Glenn loved sports of all kinds, as was evident in his hobbies of bowling and golfing, he and Joyce spent many wonderful rounds at Windy Acres. He got great enjoyment from watching his children’s and then grandchildren’s activities. Many young men in the area got their love of baseball from Glenn; he had a true passion for coaching youth baseball.

He also greatly enjoyed the Carlyle family get togethers, as coming from a family of one, to a family of twelve; it was a true blessing for him to be accepted in their family.

Surviving is his wife Joyce (Carlyle) Wood; they were married August 10, 1962 in New Bloomington, their children: Mark (Rachel) Wood of New Bloomington, Rodney (Vicky) Wood of Marion and Robyn Bond of Louisville

Grandchildren: Mark, Michael, Matt, Jessica, Garrett, Hunter, Morgan, Colin (Mackenzie), Ryan, Zach (Staci), Kaaleb, Jetrey (Mikayla)

Great Grandchildren, Loreleai, Madison, Cody, Avery, Simon, Sierra, Cheyenne, Austin, Bentley, Lauren, Tatum, Leonardo

Special thanks to Wanda Hay for her care of the Wood family

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday May 29, 2018 at 6:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, friends may call two hours prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Avenue Columbus, OH 43210

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

