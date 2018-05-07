Jacqueline R. “Jackie” Lothes, 68, of Marion

by

Jacqueline R. “Jackie” Lothes, age 68, of Marion passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

On February 18, 1950 Jackie was born in Marion, Ohio to the late James E. and Marie F. (Shuster) Casperson. Jackie was raised in Marion and attended Harding School.

Thomas A. Lothes caught Jackie’s eye while she was working at a restaurant downtown and shortly after the two were married on February 15, 1969. Together Jackie was Tom were inseparable. They lovingly raised three children and adored four grandchildren, who were her life.

Jacqueline was a very giving and caring woman who made sure no one went without. Jackie often invited strangers to Thanksgiving dinner so they would have food and donated Christmas gifts to those in need. Her generous spirit led her to run the Food Bank at New Vision Church in Marion.

Jackie had a knack for finding great deals and could be found shopping at local thrift stores and yard sales. She enjoyed collecting everything from baskets to Willow Angels and could often be found playing cards with her husband and friends.

Jacqueline will be missed by her husband, Thomas of Marion; children, Thomas (Diana) Lothes of Marion, Kasy (Matthew) Wells of Galion, and Rick (Jennifer Tackett) Lothes of Marion; grandchildren, Zachary (Lauren) Lothes, Kelsee Lothes, Vincent Wells and Reagan Wells; brothers, Terry Casperson and Jim (Denise) Casperson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jacqueline’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Ohio Health Hospice and the nursing staff at Marion General Hospital for the wonderful care they helped to provide. As well as a heartfelt thank you to Carol Getsay and Chris Johnson who always provided welcomed visits and prayer.

A memorial gathering will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Monday, May 7, 2018 from 5 until 7 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline’s honor to St. Vincent de Paul of Marion.

