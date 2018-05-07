You are here: Home / Obituaries / Jo Ann Green, 66, of Marion

Jo Ann Green, 66, of Marion

May 7, 2018 by

Jo Ann Green, age 66, of Marion and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.

On August 29, 1951, Jo Ann was born in Columbus, Ohio, the younger of two daughters of the late Raymond and Frances (Lawson) Sims.

Having a huge heart, Jo Ann dedicated her life to caring for her son, Chaz, and sister, Rose.

Two of Jo Ann’s favorite pastimes was listening to and singing to music, and watching YouTube on the computer.

Most important of all to Jo Ann was her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren, and cherished every moment spent with them. She had a bubbly, fun loving personality that made her a joy to be around.

She will be dearly missed by her two children: Chavalie “Chaz” Green of Marion, and Nicole “Nikki” Green of Marysville; three grandchildren: Isaac, Isaiah, and Ivan Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Latherns.

Services honoring Jo Ann’s life will be observed privately by her family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jo Ann’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts:

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.