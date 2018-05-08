by

Joan Y. Kirby 87, of Prospect, formerly of Richwood, died early Sunday morning May 6, 2018 at the Marion Manor.She was born June 22, 1930 in Mt. Victory to the late Francis H. and Mary (McWade)

Yoakam, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Francis, Samuel and Perry Yoakam and Shiranne Perkins.

Joan was a retired school teacher having taught elementary grades in the North Union School District, first at the Jackson, then York and finally at the Magnetic Springs building.

She loved working in her flower garden, she was a member of the Richwood Garden Club and former member of the O.E.S.

But for Joan it was always about the family, whether it was taking care of them, or watching their activities or just spending time together. Whenever she was with family, there was a smile on her face.

On March 1, 1953 in Mt. Victory she married Richard Kirby and he survives, also surviving are their children: Mike (Jill) Kirby of Richwood, Darrel Kirby of Prospect, Bryce Kirby of Millersburg and Karen (Randy) Riffle of Richwood.

Grandchildren: Kacy Kirby, Karmon (Alex) Dorsey, Kayne (Kathleen) Kirby, Drew (Laurie) Kirby, Cameron (Alex) Kirby, Summer (Dustin) Balzer, Jared (Andrea) Kirby, Randall (Tara) Riffle, Darin (Katrina) Riffle, Dustin (Amanda) Riffle and Kirby (Justin Robinson) Riffle.

Great grandchildren: Lexi, Luke, Mason, Kennedy, Hudson, Stella, Mallory, Grant, Kendall, Rhett, Weston, Kinley, Kylee, Kale, Beckham, Addison, Jordan, Tarren, Rylan, Reeslyn, Ryder, Rynlee, Lacetyn, Braylen, Kadrin, Wesley, Kylie, Kory, Sidney, Blake and Kingston

Special friend: Paulette Fegley

Funeral services will be held Friday May 11, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Independent Fair at PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

