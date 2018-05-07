by

Joseph Franklin “Frank” Spitzer 95, of LaRue, died early Thursday morning May 3, 2018 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Marion surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 27, 1923 in Hardin County to the late Ernest and Zoa (Cook) Spitzer, he was also preceded in death on January 22, 2011 by his wife, Barbara Jean “Bob” (Withrow) Spitzer, and they were married August 2, 1946 by Rev. Faulkner at the Calvary Church in Marion. Also predeceased by his son Joseph Lynn Spitzer, granddaughter, Meri Jo McGarry, brother, Ernest J. Spitzer and son-in-law, Fred Fischbach.

Frank was a 1941 graduate of the Kenton High School, he served in the United States Army during WW II. Frank was retired in 1984 form the former Tecumseh Products in Marion after 42 years of service.

He was a member of the LaRue Lodge #463 F&AM, 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite of Valley of Columbus, member of the Phillipi-Clement American Legion Post 101, LaRue and the Marion Moose #889.

Frank and Barb enjoyed park activities, side trips and casinos while wintering in Florida for many years. He also enjoyed golf, fishing and high school and college sports. Frank also enjoyed many trips to Indian Lake.

Surviving are his daughters: Sue Fischbach of Oak Harbor and Mary Frank of Marion, daughter-in-law, Carol Spitzer of Urbana and sister, Jane Stevens of Marion.

Grandchildren: Chad Spitzer, Joel (Alison) Spitzer, and Judd Spitzer, Russ (Micky) Frank and Stacy (Tony) Hayhurst

Nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson

Funeral services will be held Monday May 7, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, where there will be Veteran Military Honors conducted by the Marion Area United Veterans Council. Friends may call Sunday from 2 -4 pm at the funeral home in LaRue, where there will be Masonic services Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Capitol City Hospice at 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

