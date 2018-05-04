Katherine Louise LeVeck, 59, of Marion

by

Katherine Louise LeVeck, age 59 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. On August 25, 1958, she was born to Nancy (Dayton) Casteel and the late Harold Casteel in Dover, Ohio, and on July 26, 1995, she married her husband John LeVeck, who survives in Marion.

Katherine spent ten years working as a sales representative for Verizon before her retirement, and she loved her plants, her family, and her Doxie Molly.

She is survived by her husband John LeVeck; her mother Nancy Casteel; her children Joshua (Brandy) Edwards of Delaware and Chris (Courtney Ratcliff) Edwards, Katie (Eli) DeHaven, and Ben (Rachel Barchus) Hirneise of Marion; her step-son Alex LeVeck of Marion and her step-daughter Allison LeVeck of Myrtle Beach; her siblings Steven Casteel of Doylestown, Ohio, Beth Ellen Casteel of St. Petersburg, Florida, and David Casteel of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and her grandchildren Mickayla, Rebecca, and David Edwards, Brody, Liam, and Macie DeHaven, Maddox and Kaiden Hirneise, and Mikayla and Aubrie Fassler.

She was preceded in death by her father Harold Casteel.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: