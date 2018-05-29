Larry Omer King, 75, formerly of Richwood

by

Larry Omer King, 75 of Columbus, died Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 17, 1943 in Richwood to the late William Omer and Clara E. (Jerew) King.

Larry had been featured as an Easter Seals Child when he was younger. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan. He loved cars and was very knowledgeable about makes and models. He was an aggressive board game player and was a fan of bluegrass music.

He is survived by a sister, Sharon (Timothy) Landon, and a brother, Ronald (Teresa) King, all of Lakeview, and eight nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood, with Dean Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K Street NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: