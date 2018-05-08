Linda McMahon, 73, formerly of Richwood

by

Linda McMahon, 73 of Marion, formerly of Richwood, died Friday, May 4, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 28, 1944 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late LaVern and Edna Lucille (Palmer) Davis.

On December 3, 1965 she married Clarence Earl “Clancy” McMahon in Battle Creek and he died November 16, 1995. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Skeens, a grandson, Kory Keigley, five brothers and four sisters.

Linda was a strong, hard-working, stubborn woman who was all about taking care of her family. She was a wonderful cook, with potato salad, pies and goulash among her family’s favorite dishes. She enjoyed all types of gambling and going to racetracks and casinos. She was a member of the American Legion Post 368 in Prospect, Post 605 in Waldo and Moose Lodge #889 in Marion.

She is survived by her fiancée, John Privett and his family, Marion; two sons, Bud (Paula) McMahon, Richwood; Clancy (Christy) McMahon, Richwood; four daughters, Bev Kandel, Richwood; Debby Brown, Richwood, Connie (Matt) Haller, Richwood, Bobbie Jo (James) Allinder, Prospect; a brother, Jim Davis, Battle Creek; a son-in-law, Chuck Skeens, Ostrander; sixteen grandchildren, including a granddaughter she had a special bond with, Olivia Jane Rider; thirty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood. Burial in Claibourne Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to NUAC, C/O Jean Smith, 23560 State Route 4, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

