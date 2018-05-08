Lisa Louise Conley, 53, of Marion

by

Lisa Louise Conley, age 53 of Marion, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018 at her residence. On April 19, 1965, she was born to the late George and Doris (Mafield) Mavromatis in Akron, Ohio, and on October 26, 1996, she married her husband Timothy Conley, who preceded her in death on July 23, 2016.

Lisa spent her life as a homemaker, and she was a member of the Bible Heritage Church. She graduated from Walnut Ridge High School.

She is survived by her son Joseph Conley; her step-son Brian Conley; her brothers Jeff (Dawn) Grubich of Suffield Township, Ohio, and John Mavromatis of Columbus; and her sister-in-law Bobbye Grubich of Rootstown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tim, her parents George and Doris, and her brothers Joe Grubich and Mike Mavromatis.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Lisa’s life on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Heritage Bible Church, 193 Marion-Williamsport Rd. E., Marion. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor John Burroughs officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: