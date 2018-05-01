Mary E. Richards, 84, formerly of Marion

by

Mary E. Richards, 84, of Westerville, formerly of Marion, left this earth to join her husband in Heaven on April 29, 2018.

She was born in Marion, OH on February 3, 1934 to the late John and Garnett Russell.

She graduated with the class of 1952 from Marion Harding High School and later that year married Thomas Richards, who preceded her in death in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jamie.

Mary was a member of Epworth Methodist Church. She was a fun-spirited lady who loved hosting card parties, playing board games, bowling, ballroom dancing, and riding trains. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary will be remembered and greatly missed by her daughter, Mary “Connie” Cook of Westerville; her son, Mike (Lois) Richards of Delaware; and grandchildren, Greg, Jonny, Amy, Amber, Scott, and Josh, and several great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Francis Russell of Marion, OH.

Friends may attend a visitation for Mary that will be held at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Epworth Methodist Church at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 3, 2018 with Pastor David H

offman officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be chosen to serve the Richards’ family at this time of need. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. On-line condolences may be made at Boydbornfuneralhome.com.

