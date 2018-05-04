Merdith Lucille Wells, 90, of Marion

by

Merdith Lucille Wells, age 90, passed away peacefully at the Kingston residence following a short illness.

Merdith was born December 18, 1927, in Edison, Nebraska. She was the second daughter born to Mildred and Guy White. Including her husband and parents, Merdith was preceded in death by her older sister, Betty Wurster, Betty’s husband (Dave), her brother-in-law, Arthur Butherus, and brother (Elwin White) who passed away as an infant. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Butherus, and Peg (Delbert) Olmsted, and brother, Richard (Cheryl) White.

Merdith was devoted to her family and will always be in the hearts of her two children: Carolyn (Doug) Kile, and Tom (Cheryl) Wells, 4 grandchildren: Melinda (AJ) Sentieri, Mike (Amber) Kile, Anne Wells, and Jack Wells. Her four great grandchildren: Kile and Kamryn Sentieri and Addison and Westin Kile brought joy to her life for the past ten years.

Merdith graduated from Edison High School in 1945 in Edison Nebraska, and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she met her future husband, Hoyt Mellor Wells, who was attending the College of Engineering at the University of Nebraska. Merdith and Hoyt’s philanthropy through the years focused on continuing education at the University of Nebraska, Akron University and other institutions. Following graduation, Hoyt began his career at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company that took them on a 44 year long journey through many moves throughout North America, ultimately landing in Akron, Ohio. Merdith joked that she was an expert mover. She could buy and sell houses, make any house into and home, and become involved in each community by volunteering and entertaining, and golfing.

Her final move was to Marion, Ohio, in 2003, following the death of her husband of 53 years. She was fiercely independent and lived in her own home until 2015 when she moved to Kingston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoyt and Merdith Fund in care of the Marion General Hospital Foundation, 1000McKinley Park Drive, Marion, OH 43302, which she established to honor Hoyt’s excellent care at MGH.

The Wells family invites their friends and family to join them at the Marion Country Club on Sunday May 6, 2018 from 3 pm to 5 pm to celebrate Merdith’s life.Her family will hold a private ceremony at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where she will be reunited with her husband, Hoyt.

The family would like to thank Kingston Residence for their loving care and support that they provided for her and her family during her hospice days. Thank you also for the love and care from Dr. Bob Singh and his staff, along with Heartland Hospice.

