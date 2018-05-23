by

Paul Jay Savage, 70 of Marion, fulfilled his purpose for living in Christ when he celebrated his Homecoming on Tuesday May 22, 2018 at his home.

Paul was born July 1, 1947 in Green Camp, the son of the late John and Donna Ruth (Barrett) Savage. He was raised in Green Camp, where he enjoyed life on the farm with his two brothers and his twin sister.

Paul attended the Green Camp Elementary and graduated from the Elgin High School, class of 1966. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on September 12, 1967. He served his country in Syracuse, New York as an audio-visual specialist and as an aide to a general until Dec. 1, 1970.

Paul married his first wife Carol (Butz) on February 9, 1969 at the Green Camp Baptist Church and she died January 6, 2007. Following his military service, he and his family moved to Marion. He began his career with GTE and worked for them for 33 years until his retirement, he had worked briefly for the Fairborn Equipment Company following his retirement.

God called Paul, at a very young age, and from that time on, God was always first and sovereign in Paul’s life. He found purpose in sharing his love for the Lord and serving others in God’s name. Paul will be remembered for the strength of his calling to generously serve others and his ability to unconditionally love.

After a time of mourning, God brought Glena (Moss) Poland into his life, and they were married June 1, 2008. Both musicians, they shared their love of the Lord through music. Their ministry took the form of “Heaven Express” where they served in nursing homes, benefit concerts and evolved into Christian radio time for worship on WWGH radio.

Paul was a long-time member of the LaRue Baptist Church, and when they planted a new church in Marion, New City Fellowship, he and Glena were devoted members there. Paul had served both of those churches as a deacon.

Surviving are his loving wife Glena Savage, children: Bryan (Jodie) Savage, West Mansfield, David Savage, Cleveland, Rhonda (Will) Ogden, Upper Sandusky and Robin Randles, LaRue, step son, Brian Hoffman, Marion

Siblings, John (Peggy) Savage and Paulette (Ray) Malone both of Marion

Grandchildren: Molly, Elizabeth. Sarah, Wesley, Elijah, Caleb, Justine, Jackie, Janie, Jenna, Owen, Brayden and Evan

Numerous cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother Wayne

Funeral services will be held Saturday May 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the LaRue Baptist Church, Pastors Tim Pasma and Josh Hause will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, there will be Military Honors conducted. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to A. L. S. Assn. 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250 Washington, DC 20005 or the LaRue Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 217 N. High St. LaRue, Oho 43332 or the New City Fellowship Benevolent Fund, PO Box 502 Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”

II Timothy 4:7

Similar Posts: