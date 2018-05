by

Robyn Sue Clayman, age 58, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 7:20 PM in the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 7, 1959 to the late Albert and Helene (Ruben) Clayman. Robyn was employed at Marca Industries until her retirement.

A graveside service will be held in the Grand Prairie Cemetery on Friday, June 1, 2018, at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Nathan McBeth. The Boyd-Born Funeral will be handling arrangements.

