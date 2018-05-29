Russell Edward “Russ” Rosebrough, 92, of Marion

by

Russell Edward “Russ” Rosebrough, age 92, of Marion, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at his home in Marion.

Russ was born in Marion on April 12, 1926 to the late Alva and Lona Mae (Stumbo) Rosebrough. Russ attended school in Marion. At the age of 17, Russ enlisted in the US Navy during WWII where he was a tail gunner in Guam.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Russ moved back to Marion and shortly after on October 23, 1948 Russ married Jerlene Jividen. Together they spent time tending to their farm, watching their family grow, and spending winters in Florida. Jerlene passed away January 30, 2007.

Russ worked for many years on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and later retired from The Erie Railroad as a conductor. He had a knack of fixing just about anything and often could be found repairing TV’s and radios.

Russ enjoyed spending time outside working on his farm and tending to his honey bees. Camping and fishing trips to Canada with his family were a must and in younger years Russ enjoyed playing softball for the Erie Lackawanna team.

Russ is survived by son, Charles R. “Stoney” Stone of Marion, grandchildren, Bob (Kim) Stone, Rick Stone, Mike (Shawn) Buerlein and Jolie Dinsmoor, along with numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Russ was preceded in death by siblings, Gladys Watkins, Francis Rosebrough, Alva Rosebrough, Violet Hegedus, Leaughn Rosebrough, and infant Lester and grandson, Ryan.

A funeral service for Russ will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11 am with Chaplain Terry McLaughlin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery where Military Honors will be presented by The Marion County United Veteran’s Council.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Russ’ family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: