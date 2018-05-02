Travis E. Blakeman, 37, of Marion

by

Travis E. Blakeman age 37 of Marion, Ohio went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, April 27, 2018 as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born June 11, 1980 in Marion, Ohio to James E. and Kaye L. (Kincaid) Blakeman.

Travis graduated from Pleasant High School in 1998 and from Marion Technical College. He was an avid fan of all sports, loved playing in fantasy leagues and loved his family dog- Bella. He was recently employed at MS Companies as an on-site supervisor.

He is survived by his parents, James and Kaye Blakeman of Marion, his brother, Tyler (Betsyanne) Blakeman of Marion, two nephews, Kayson and Kameron and the special person in his life, Michona Donegan of Kenton. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 4, 2018 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Central Baptist Church, 2816 Marion Waldo Rd. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM at the church with Pastor Lawrence Combs officiating. Burial will follow at Green Camp Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

