Vera J. Micheli, 80, of Marion

Vera J. Micheli, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Saturday May 26, 2018 at the Community Care and Rehabilitation Center of Marion.

Vera was born on December 9, 1937 in Marion, the daughter of Leon E. and Susan L. (Gardner) Obenour. She was educated in Marion and graduated from Harding High School.

Vera was united in marriage to Roger John Micheli. She was an amazing cook, but more than that she was the world’s best mother and grandmother.

Vera is survived by her beloved children: Michelle (Mark) Overstreet, Mona (Dan) Stratton, Mike (Shelli) Micheli and Maureen Pace; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roger Micheli, daughter Margo Micheli-Keaveny; 1 grandchild and siblings: Pam, Norman, Dick, Mary Alice, Pete, Jack, Carol and Faye.

Visitation will be Thursday May 31, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Friday at the funeral home at 10AM; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Micheli family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care provided to Vera by the staff at Community Care and Kindred Hospice.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

