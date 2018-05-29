Violet Mae Swick, 77, of Marion

by

Violet Mae Swick, age 77, of Marion, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Community Health Care Center.

Violet was born in Marion on January 21, 1941 to the late Raymond D. and Mabel Ella (Hill) Swick. She worked for many years at MedCenter Hospital as a nurse’s aide and was a long time member of Mt. Vernon Ave Church of Christ. Violet had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She enjoyed shopping, word searches and reading. Violet loved all types of jewelry and could often be found having her nails done.

Violet is survived by siblings, Robert E. Swick and Colleen (Ogle) Swick-Lacy; step-sister-in-law, Margaret Swick; and several nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by step-brother, Jimmie Swick.

A Funeral service will be held in Violet’s honor on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11 AM with Pastor Jeff Bush officiating at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Violet’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

