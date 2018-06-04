Edith “Irene” Hoffman, 77, of Marion

by

Edith “Irene” Hoffman, age 77, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

On January 25, 1941, Irene was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late Daniel Robert and Erma P. (Jones) Ross. She graduated from Green Camp High School in the class of 1959.

Immediately following graduation, Irene married the love of her life, John E. “Eddie” Hoffman, on June 20, 1959. Together they shared forty two years of marriage, lovingly raising four children. They also enjoyed gardening together, with John tending to their rose bushes and Irene their violets and pansies. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2001.

A loving homemaker, Irene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She was an especially great cook and baker, always spoiling her family with their favorites.

A woman of faith, Irene was formerly a member of the Word of Life Christian Center. For many years, she also volunteered at the Mark Street Preschool, and she helped with the Girl Scouts and Brownie Clubs.

Very outgoing and fun loving, all of Irene’s grandchildren lovingly referred to her as “Silly Grandma.” They never knew what she would do next, such as “dance down the aisles of the grocery store.”

Irene had a way of touching people’s lives and had a light in her soul that other people were drawn to. She will be cherished in our hearts always.

Irene will be dearly missed by her four children: Vickie (Stan) Sparks Jr. of Marion, Valerie (Eric) Olson of Belle Center, Daniel (Crystal) Hoffman, and Michael Hoffman, both of Marion; 8 grandchildren: Krista (Ben) Myers, Andrea (Eric) Marshall, Eric Olson, Aaron Olson, Teri (Matt) Shipley, Josiah, Jeanine, and Jabez Hoffman; 6 great-grandchildren: Caleb and Elijah Myers, Ethan Marshall, and Adrian, Brooke, and Jacob Shipley; three siblings: Elaine Hinton of Mansfield, Robert (Linda) Ross of Cardington, and Nancy (Robert) Landon of Prospect; a brother-in-law, Paul (Carol) Hoffman of Caledonia; a sister-in-law, Ada Pauline Thacker of Marion; numerous nieces and nephews; and by her beloved cat, Princess Gwendolyn.

Including her husband and parents, Irene was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law: John and Isabelle Hoffman; and two brothers-in-law: Larry Hinton and Raymond Hoffman.

Her family will greet friends from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastors Perry Payne and Tom Stimson officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made the Salvation Army, 317 W Church St, Marion, OH 43302, or to the Homeless To Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion Waldo Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Irene’s family and your memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

