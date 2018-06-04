Margaret Maxine Roecker, 89, of Marion

by

Margaret Maxine Roecker, an independent, honest and friendly woman, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home. Margaret lived in Marion her entire life and was 89 years old.

Margaret was born in Marion on September 28, 1928 to the late William R. and Mabel Anna (McGraw) Solomon. She graduated from St. Mary School in 1947; here she made lifelong friends always looking forward to class reunions which she helped to coordinate.

Margaret was a hardworking, self-relying woman who always made sure her family was well taken care of. Margaret worked many years as a book keeper with National City, helped with insurance and advertising, and in later years worked for an in home health care provider. Margaret worked well into her 80’s never giving up on her desire to live and stay active.

Margaret was a woman of deep faith, regularly attended St. Mary Church in Marion. Here she was active volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.

Margaret is survived by children, William Brad Roecker of Marion, Matthew Roecker of Clayton, Ohio, Cynthia Bebinger of Birghton, Colorado, Marsha Roecker of Brighton, Colorado, and Claudia Long of Dublin, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s honor to St. Mary’s Scholarship Fund.

Friends may call at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 3 until 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion, on Monday, June 4, 2018 with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Burial will follow on a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Margaret’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

