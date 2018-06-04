by

Naomi I. Almendinger 94, of Marion, died peacefully Wednesday evening at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 15, 1923 in Prospect to the late Merle and Ada Pearl (Krause) Gast, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Almendinger, they were married June 26, 1943 at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland and he died December 5, 2012, also preceding her in death are her siblings: David Merle and Murray S. Gast and Dorothy L. Retterer

Naomi served our country in WW II in the Army Nurse Corps. She was a retired Registered Nurse, having worked most of her career at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Med Center in Marion. Naomi was a dedicated member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marion, where she was a member of it’s Women’s Circle. She was also a lifetime member Prospect American Legion Post 368.

Naomi enjoyed quilting, reading and loved taking care of her dogs.

Surviving are her daughters: Cecilia (Lee) Fohl of Marion, Cynthia (Mike) Silvis of Jackson, Tn. and Sylvia Almendinger of Marion.

Grandchildren: Matthew D. Fohl, Mark B. Fohl and Luke A. (Carrie Jo) Fohl

Great grandchildren: McKenna, Jacob, Sarah, Alyssa and Beckett

Great great grandson: Axton

Graveside services will be held Monday June 4, 2018 at 1:30 pm at the Prospect Cemetery, Pastor Craig Lewis will officiate, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 930 Harding Memorial Parkway Marion, Ohio 43302 and or the Marion Area Humane Society 2264 Richland Road Marion, OH 43302-8475

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

