Rachel E. Wood, 52, of New Bloomington

Rachel E. Wood age 52 of New Bloomington, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born October 17, 1965 in Marion, Ohio to John and Beverly (Leatherman) Shuck.

On March 26, 2010 she married Mark Wood.

Rachel retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 24 years. She loved to sit on her front porch and watch the redbirds fly in and out of her trees. She always enjoyed feeding the birds and watering her flowers. Rachel loved spending time and playing euchre with her family, she was very passionate about setting off her fireworks every 4th of July and liked spending time with her Ashton Drake Annabelle hugs monkey doll.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Wood of New Bloomington, OH., her parents, John and Beverly Shuck of Marion, OH., her children, Alex LeVeck of New Bloomington, OH., Allison LeVeck of Myrtle Beach, SC., her step-son, Hunter Wood of New Bloomington, OH., her sisters, Susan (Rondel) Hicks of Morral, OH., Kim Stone of New Bloomington, OH., Lynn Sigers of Galion, OH., nieces and nephews, Marla Hicks, Elli Hicks, JD Stone, Samantha Detwiler, Brandon Sigers and Haley Sigers.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will take place later. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneral home.com

