Donald McQuistion, 80, of Marion

Donald McQuistion, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on December 4, 1937 to the late Ray and Mary (Scott) McQuistion.

Donald worked as an electrician at HPM for 10+ years, and he was an avid fisherman and bike rider for most of his life.

He is survived by his sons Tracy McQuistion and Randi (Tina) McQuistion of Mount Gilead and Todd (Jennifer) McQuistion of Crestline; his brothers Art, Joe, Gerald, and Dick McQuistion; his sisters Ruth Nelson and Juanita Ludwig; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Mary and his brother Paul.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

