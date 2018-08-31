Corbin “Bud” L. Justice, Jr., 87, of Marion

by

Corbin “Bud” L. Justice, Jr. age 87 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Corbin was born on December 6, 1930 in Circleville, the son of Corbin L. and Gladys (Emmler) Justice, Sr.

Corbin worked for over 20 years at Armco Steel in Marion.

In his free time, Corbin enjoyed listening to the old time country music and taking long walks. He enjoyed good conversation and was a true friend to all who knew him.

He will be missed by his children: Gary (Angie) Justice, Lisa (Eric) Tyree and Christopher (Brenda) Justice; grandchildren: Daniel, Josh, Cody, and Allie Justice, Amanda (Christopher) Young, Dustin Lambert, Stephen Tyree, Jr., Ashley (Cory) Spriggs and Treigh Justice; great-grandchildren: Madi, Abby, Kara, Kayla, Christian, Airiana and Michael; siblings: Jim Justice, John Justice and Shirley Strauser.

Corbin is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Flossie M. Banks; and 9 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Friday, August 31, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM; burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

