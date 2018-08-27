Daniel Richard Coy, 63, of Marion

by

Daniel Richard Coy, age 63, of Marion, passed away at home Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Dan was born in Marion, Ohio on July 9, 1955 to the late Ray and Ruth (Harrison) Coy.

Living most of his life in Marion, Dan attended St. Mary School and later graduated from Marion Catholic High School in 1973. While in school, Dan excelled at football and track. Later in life, Dan worked for 35 years for Jones Blacktop in Marion.

Dan was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and could often be found cheering on the Buckeyes. He enjoyed spending time at the Knights of Columbus in Marion with his close friends. Dan could often be found taking pictures of nature and was sure to have his best bud, Bruno the dog, by his side. Above all, Dan was a father, always supporting Karlin any way possible.

Dan is survived by wife, Pattie, daughter, Karlin (Sam Lincicome) Coy; nieces and nephews, Danielle Hohler (who was Dan’s God-Daughter), Dylan Hohler, Cynthia Rogona, Andrea Karsko, Paul Hohler, Andy Selhorse, Victoria Payne, Jennifer, Kelley, Kristen and Jessica Coy and close family friend, Drew Munch, great-grandniece, Brooklynn, close family friend, Drew Munch.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David and Teresa Coy.

A 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at St. Mary Church, Marion with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. A luncheon will follow at The Knights of Columbus where friends can come and share memories.

Memorial donations may be made in Dan’s honor to The Marion Knights of Columbus.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dan’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: