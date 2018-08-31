Eugene Boyd, 86, formerly of Marion

by

Eugene Boyd age 86 of Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was born November 26, 1931 in Delaware County, Ohio to the late Al Marion and Elizabeth May (Wise) Boyd.

On November 18, 1995 he married Barbara (Ornoch).

Eugene was employed at Container Recovery in building maintenance.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Boyd of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH., his son, Timothy Boyd of Marion, step-children, Bobby (Julie) Hoskins of Marion, Malinda (Larry) Illes of Galion, OH., Patricia (Josh) Gilfillian of Kenton, OH., four grandchildren and Seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sons, Dennis, Raymond and Danny Boyd, hid daughter, Patricia Boyd and his two sisters, Irene Looker and Florence Sife.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 6 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Marlborough Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

