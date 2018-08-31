James Michael Griffith, 54, of Marion

by

James Michael Griffith, age 54 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1963 to the late James William and Doris Elizabeth (Fry) Griffith in Marion.

James loved working on cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed fishing and shopping, especially for tools, and he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Above all else, however, he loved his kids, his grandkids, and his pets. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his fiancée Connie Sue DeWitt; his son James William Griffith II; his daughter Mary Ann (Tim) Dobbins; his brothers Daniel Raymond Griffith and Charles Ronald (Ann) Griffith; his grandchildren Evony, Claytyn, Macey, Bentley, Chase, Amelia, Tyrus, Cayde, and Christian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Doris Griffith and his brothers Richard Eugene “Buddy” Griffith and Howard King.

At this time, no services will be observed.

