Jeanne Alspach Cornell, 97, of Marion

Jeanne Alspach Cornell, 97, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27, 2018. She was born on March 8, 1921 in Marion, Ohio to Kathryn Haver Alspach and Dr. Otto C. Alspach.

Jeanne was a 1939 graduate of Marion Harding High School and completed office training school in Columbus. On April 3, 1943, she married Maurice (Maury) Cornell in Princeton, New Jersey where he was attending Navy Officer Training School. They celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to his death in 2001. Jeanne worked as a secretary at the Marion Engineer Depot from 1943-1945 while Maury was serving in the Pacific during WWII.

As a woman of faith, she was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and was active in various women’s groups and served as a Deacon. Jeanne was a past member of Marion General Hospital Twig II, Junior Service Guild, Buckeye Backers, and the Marion Country Club. She took great pride in her community and generously supported local charities and organizations. Jeanne enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, golf, bridge, travel, and spending time at her and Maury’s winter home in Englewood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Maxine Veatch and Barbara Boyd, and brother; Haver Alspach. Jeanne is survived by her daughter; Kathy (Malcolm) Goodman of Marion, OH., grandson; Adam (Gina) Goodman, and great-grandson; Reid of New York City, nieces & nephews; Tim Boyd, Tom Boyd, Mary Ann Bury, Betsy Millington, and Bonnie Wilson. A special thank you to her wonderful care givers for their loving care and to United Health Hospice for their support.

The family will greet friends at a celebration of Jeanne’s life at the Marion Country Club, 2415 Crissinger Road on Thursday, August 30, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. A service honoring Jeanne’s life will be observed privately by her family at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect Street, Marion, Ohio 43302.

