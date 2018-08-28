Loyd Clark, 81, of New Bloomington

by

Loyd Clark, age 81 of New Bloomington, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Loyd was born September 18, 1936 in Harriman, TN to the late Robert F. and Ethel Bell (Nelson) Clark. On April 5, 1975, he married Nona “June” Mobley in Cape Coral, FL

Loyd spent 10 years in the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Randolph, U.S.S. Boxer and U.S.S. Kitty Hawk naval ships. He enjoyed woodworking and antiquing. The word “FLEA MARKET” always got his attention.

Loyd is survived by his wife: June Clark of New Bloomington, OH; his sons: Steven Clark of Aurora, IL and Lewis Clark of Marion, OH; his daughter: Anna Clark of New Bloomington,OH, who was Daddy’s ‘Little Girl”; his sisters: Dorothy Wright, Brenda (Randel) Ladd and Emma Hill, all of Harriman, TN; his brothers: Earl (Margaret) Clark of Elizabethtown, KY, Burl (Judy) Clark of Mt. Home, AR, Bobby (Ginny) Canup of Lewiston, ID and Dean (Donna) Canup of Jaxson, TX; his three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his five brothers and three sisters,

The family will receive friends to honor Loyd’s life on Thursday August 30, 2018 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 starting at 11am at the Marion Bible Fellowship with Reverend Willis Moe and Brother Marty Carmichael officiating. A burial service with military honors will follow the service at the Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington, OH.

Donations may be given to the family in Loyd’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

