Peggy J. Meier, 62, of Mount Gilead

Peggy J. Meier, age 62, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday afternoon, August 24, 2018, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

On October 11, 1955, Peggy was born in Columbus, OH, a daughter of the late Tom Fred and Virginia Patricia (McCauge) Leonard.

Peggy was a simple lady and enjoyed being at home. She liked tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and taking care of her cats and dogs. She loved decorating and making everything look pretty. Above all else, she dearly loved each and every one of her grandchildren. Peggy lived by the saying “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” She always said it and had it written down numerous places.

Peggy will be dearly missed by her partner, Bernard Meier of Mount Gilead; two daughters: Jamie Schelb of Mount Gilead, Brandy Grubb of Columbus; seven grandchildren: Charles, Aaron, Destiny, Virginia, Kitty, Homer, Sara; two great-grandchildren: Hayden and Lucas; a great-granddaughter on the way; and three sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister.

Memorial services will be held by Peggy’s family at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Peggy’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

