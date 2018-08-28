Ralph Eugene Boggess, 54, of Marion

by

Ralph Eugene Boggess, age 54, of Marion, died Saturday, August 25, 2018, at home following a battle with COPD.

On December 11, 1963, Ralph was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Margaret (Beveridge) Bachelder and the late Harry “Boggie” Boggess. He graduated from Marion Harding High School.

Ralph worked as a handyman for most of his life. He also loved to go fishing and collecting antiques, coins, etc.

Ralph will be missed by his mother, Margaret Bachelder; two brothers: Randy Bachelder and Ron (Melissa) Bachelder; and two nephews: Josh Bachelder and Josh Blevins.

Services honoring Ralph’s life will be observed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018, at his graveside in Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family to assist with unexpected expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ralph’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

