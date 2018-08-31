Stanley M. Dixon, 72, of Marion

by

Stanley M. Dixon, age 72, of Marion, was called home by his Heavenly Father on August 28, 2018. He passed away at home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was born on February 14, 1946 to the late James and Flossie (Thompson) Dixon in Marion, OH. He married the love of his life, Lee Ann Wilson in 1984, and they just had celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Stanley was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion. He loved everything about hunting, OSU football, flea markets, and coin collecting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked in various positions at Quaker Oats over the 22 years he was employed there. From there he worked 12 years as a truck driver for Schneider International before he became ill.

Preceding Stanley in death were his parents, two brothers, James Pollock-Dixon Jr. and Michael Dixon, and a sister, Donna Mae Pollock. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lee Ann; son, Jared (Sophia) Dixon, of Marion; daughter, Jessica Dixon of Marion; granddaughters, Aeris and Aubrey Dixon; grandsons, Jaxon and Aether Dixon, all of Marion. Also surviving are two brothers, Paul (Brenda) Pollock, of Shortsville, NY, and David Pollock, of Leigh High Acres, FL.

Visitation will be held at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Saturday, September 1, 2018, from 11:00am-12:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Brush Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave during Stanley’s final time here on earth. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ohio Health Hospice, and on-line condolences can be made to www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com.

