Charles William Oney, 47, of Marion passed away on August 27, 2018, after an 8 week bout with pancreatic cancer.

Charlie was born September 30, 1970 to the late Richard Scott and Penny Fraley Oney.

A man with a big heart, he would do anything for anyone. He had a love of building and racing remote control cars and fishing with his brother Chris. He excelled at auto mechanics and was always working on someone’s car.

His first job was Bennett Chevrolet, with his best buddy, Jim Lester. He also worked for APCO Columbus for several years.

Preceded in death by his father Richard Scott Oney; grandparents Charles and Violet Fraley and Charles and Betty Oney; and his sister, Sunshine.

Survived by his mother, Penny Fraley Richardson; brothers: Christopher and Vernon Matt Oney; sisters: Angela (Allen) Little, Kristina Oney, and Starlight Oney Snyder; ex-wife: Emma Dall; partner of 7 years Marsha “Pinky” Bond; friends: Tina Aldrich and George Frazier; and life long friend: Jeffery Mullins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 4-6 pm on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boyd-Born Funeral Home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

