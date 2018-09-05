Eva Marjorie (Hartsock) Todd, 88, of Marion

by

Eva Marjorie (Hartsock) Todd, age 88, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2018, at her home with her loving family by her side following a battle with cancer.

On November 29, 1929, Margie was born in Cooksville, Ontario, Canada, the second oldest of five children of the late LeRoy and Letha M. (Dailey) Hartsock.

Before graduating from high school she met Robert Darrel Todd on a blind date. Following a second date with Darrel, her family moved to Canada. As fate would have it, when her family returned to the States, Margie and Darrel’s paths crossed again and they began dating once more. They were married on February 15, 1950, and have cherished every day of their sixty eight years of marriage together. They lovingly raised two children, Kenneth Michael Todd and Debra Ann (Todd) Ruth.

Margie was active in many sports. In her younger days she played fast pitch softball for Royal McBee Company as pitcher. She also enjoyed bowling (member of the 300 club), ice skating, golfing and upon occasion you might even see her water skiing. She enjoyed oil painting and was honored to have several of her paintings travel as far as Canada and Ireland. She was also quite the quilter in her later years, having made over 100 quilts for family and friends. With her love of arts and crafts, Margie taught oil painting and quilt making while she and Darrel lived in Texas. Together they also taught ballroom dancing.

Margie was an avid Ohio State football fan and could tell you statistics of every football game dating back to 2000. She was a member of several card clubs and also Beta Sigma Phi sorority. At Thanksgiving time you could find Margie busy in the kitchen making her delicious Christmas fruitcakes, which after aging in apricot or peach brandy, would be a delight to the palate.

From 1950-1965 Margie was employed as bookkeeper for Royal McBee and Ohio University of Athens, Ohio. Upon her family moving to Marion she was employed as a tax accountant for NaChurs Plant Food from 1965 until she retired in 1990.

Margie enjoyed Sunday morning worship with her daughter’s family at Marion First Nazarene until health reasons prevented her from attending any longer.

She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, Robert Darrel Todd of Marion, son K. Michael Todd (Linda) of Ft. Wayne; daughter Deb (David) Ruth, of Marion; five grandsons, Jason (Jenny) Todd, Ft. Wayne, IN, Jeremy (Courtney) Todd of Roanoke, IN, John (Rachel) Todd of Mt Washington, KY, Andy (Melinda) Ruth and Brian (Marie) Ruth all of Marion; twelve great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her three brothers and one sister.

No calling hours are being observed. A private family service will be held honoring her life at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Primrose Retirement Community sent to the care of the Snyder Funeral Home.

