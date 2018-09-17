by

Frances E. Estep, 94, of Richwood, died peacefully Friday afternoon September 14, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 16, 1923 in Hillsboro, Kentucky to the late Benjamin and Bertha (Barnett) Jones, she was also preceded in death by her husband Claude B. Estep, they were married May 12, 1942 in Maysville, Kentucky and he died June 9, 2000, she was also predeceased by her siblings: Henry and Curtis Jones, Elizabeth Ross and Hazel Beckett.

Frances was a homemaker, she loved gardening of all kinds, flower and vegetable, she especially had a green thumb for her tomatoes.

She was also a wonderful cook and baker, cookies, potato salad and chocolate pie were some of her family’s favorites.

But the true meaning in her life was her family, everything she did in her life was geared around them.

Surviving is her daughter: Barbara (David) McCracken of Richwood, grandchildren: Tabatha (Brian) Saunders, Jennifer (David) Hawkins, Amber McCracken and Melissa (Anthony) Vanhoose

Great grandchildren: Brianna, Dawson, Abagail, Katlyn, Kaylee, Emma, Ayden, Kenden, Hezekiah, Colton, Ava

step grandson: Dirk McCracken

Sister: Myrtle Bratton of Brooksville, Kentucky and sister in law: Wanda Jones

The family would like to thank the caregivers for their loving care of Frances, special thanks to Dana Owens and Ashley Griffith

Memorial services will be held Thursday September 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Brandon Shinault will officiate, friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 5:00 at the funeral home in Richwood. Burial will take place at a late date in the Brooksville Cemetery

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice at PO Box 613 Marysville, Ohio 43040.

