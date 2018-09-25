Jackie Lee Armbruster, 58, of Marion

by

Jackie Lee Armbruster, a funny and giving woman, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 22, 2018 surrounded by her family. Jackie was a lifelong Marion resident and was 58 years old.

Jackie was born in Marion, Ohio on July 3, 1960 to Carl E. “Gene” and Marjorie R. (Ferguston) Armbruster. Here she attended Marion City School graduating from Harding High School and Tri-Rivers in 1978. In Jackie’s younger years, she worked for Cummins Cleaning Services and helped to provide home health to those in need, but her true calling was being a mother.

Jackie had a wonderful personality always willing to help those in need. Her ability to always laugh coupled with her humorous personality made her the life of any event. She was a fierce defender of her family and made sure no one went without a good meal (including the neighborhood cats).

Jackie loved her church family at Genesis Church in Marion. She could be found most Sundays helping at the snack table and socializing with the church members.

Jackie is survived by loving companion, Sam Cole; mother, Marjorie; children, Alicia (Hector) Armbruster-Villasenor of Marion, Sammy Cole, and Emily (Gabriel) Hernandez; step-children, Alyssa (Mark) Lambert and Kylene Curl; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Andres, Adriana, Octavio, Dianna, Gabriel, Nathan, Logan, and Koltan; sister, Gail Armbruster; very special friend, Debra Mullins and countless friends and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Irey officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Jackie’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion or The Upper Sandusky Humane Society.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jackie’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

