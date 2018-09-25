by

Jean January, 83, of Prospect, died Friday September 21, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born September 5, 1935 in Marion to the late Suel E. and Glorene Y. (Griffiths) Drown, she was also preceded in death by children: Robert January, Randy January and Robin Wickham.

Jean was retired from Ranco in Delaware where she worked for over 30 years, she loved her job there. She was a former member of the Prospect Baptist Church. She loved cooking, baking, holiday time was special for her family. Jean was also very talented at sewing, she was able to make her own clothes.

Surviving are her sons: Richard (Brenda) January, Marion and Roger January, Prospect;

Daughter-in-law, Ruth January, Marion; and Twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren

Siblings: JoAnn Pendleton, Prospect, Charles (Barbara) Drown, Longview, Texas and James Drown, Arlington, Texas.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 29, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Prospect Cemetery, Pastor Debbie Moreland will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect is assisting the family

