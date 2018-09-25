Jerimiah “Jerry” Gates, 48, of Marion

by

Jerimiah “Jerry” Gates, age 48 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday September 24, 2018 surrounded by his family at his home.

Jerry was born on August 24, 1970 in Marion, the son of Jerry and Brenda (Christian) Gates.

On December 14, 1991 Jerry was united in marriage to Terra L. Troiano. The couple has shared nearly 27 years of marriage.

To know Jerry is to know that family was the most important part of his life. Camping on the holidays, cookouts and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes with them were some of his most cherished moments. He loved to listen to all kinds of music and especially enjoyed watching Kid Rock live. A big part of Jerry’s life was his love of bowling. He bowled in league and was known throughout the state, traveling around to many tournaments. He bowled more than one perfect game and he will truly be missed by his “bowling family”. Jerry was meticulous in his yard work, taking great pride in his well-manicured lawn. But above all, it was family. Family was number one to Jerry and was his proudest achievement; what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his little princess, Blayke.

He is survived by his beloved wife Terra Gates; his mom and biggest supporter, Brenda Gates; devoted children: Chelsey (Dusty) Blevins, Justina (Kyle) Gates and Kory (Aubrey) Gates; grandchildren: Blayke Ann Marie, Landon, Spencer, Caylee and two on the way, Oaklyn and Palmer; siblings and best friends: Jodi (Kevin) Burnette, Harold “Corky” Gates, Trevor (Heidi) Klee and Stephen Troiano; parents-in-law: Steve and Debbie Troiano; his canine protectors: Coco and Brutus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was met at Heaven’s gate and reunited with his dad and best friend, Jerry Gates.

Jerry wanted to make special mention of Regina Shepherd, Sherry Klee, Polly Auxier, Crystal Beck, Aubriana, Brayden and Jace Newsome, these special people meant more to him than they will ever know.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Snyder funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Friday at the funeral home at 10:30AM; burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to the funeral home to honor the life of Jerry Gates.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Gates family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Similar Posts: