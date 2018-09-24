Karen Elizabeth Simmers (Jogeese), 70, formerly of Marion

by

Karen Elizabeth Simmers (Jogeese); passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at her home in Casa Grande, AZ. She was born October 16, 1947, in Passaic, NJ, to her parents Benedict “Vic” and Bernadette “Dette” (Schultz) Jogeese. She and her sisters grew-up in Maywood, New Jersey. She moved to Ohio in the late 60’s; where she soon met her late-husband Bill and raised their three children in Claridon, Ohio. She had a great love for nature and big heart for animals. Her biggest love was dancing with Bill. Later, she worked for GTE/Verizon in Marion, Ohio. After her husband’s passing; she moved and resided in Casa Grande, AZ for the past 20 years. Karen truly lived life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and spending time with her pets.

Karen will be dearly missed by daughters Angie (Chris) Hatfield of Delaware and Barb Fisher of Medina; son Bill Simmers of Marion; grandchildren Kailee (Mike) Stone, John Dowell, Greg, Devon, Brandon and Luke Fisher, and Paige Simmers; great-grandson Braylon Stone and blessed with another great-grandson expected in January 2019; her sister Carole Cottom of Punta Gorda, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years William “Bill” Simmers, her parents Benedette “Vic” and Bernadette “Dette” (Schultz) Jogeese; her sisters, Sr. Gail Jogeese and Jean Richardson; and grandson Derrick M Fisher.

Family and friends will meet at 10 am on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Claridon Cemetery, 5001 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Claridon, Ohio for a graveside serve. Following the service, family, friends, and others whose lives Karen touched are invited to the Whetstone Country Club, 5211 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd (SR 95), Caledonia, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to share in a “Celebration of Her Life.”

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers; memorials may be made in Karen’s name to: Snyder Funeral Homes, 347 W Center St, Marion, OH 43302. Family may be reached: “Family of Karen Simmers” PO Box 1568, Medina, OH 44258.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Karen’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

