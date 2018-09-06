Larry J. Row, Sr., 81, of Marion

by

Larry J. Row, Sr., age 81 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Larry was born on February 19, 1937 in Fayette County, Ohio, to the late John H. and Gwendolyn (Henry) Row, Sr. He graduated from Claridon High School in June of 1956. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on May 30, 1960.

On January 14, 1961 he married Jane Anzalone and enjoyed a happy marriage for 57 years.

Larry was employed as a foreman in the substation department at Ohio Edison in June of 1963 and retired as manager in December of 1994. During his employment, he was honored with the “Spirit of Labor” award in 1982, and also served as union president. He was active in community affairs, serving on the board of RHAM and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree. He was a member of St. Mary Church and served on many committees for Parish Festival.

Sports were an important part of his life. He coached Youth Basketball at the YMCA. He coached midget football and little league baseball. He loved to play golf and while living in Florida for the winter months he joined a golf league in New Port Richey. He was a member of Kings Mill Golf Club in Waldo.

Larry loved going on vacations with his children and grandchildren and he was always present to see them participate in their sporting events. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him as “Row-Dawg”.

He is survived by one son, Larry (Connie) Row, Jr. of Galena, OH; two daughters: Gina (Donald) Miller of Miamisburg, OH and Deanna (Stephen) Shields of Ladera Ranch, CA; he was blessed with six grandchildren who were the loves of his life: Breanna (Daniel) Casey, Jared Row, Christopher Miller, Allison Miller, Regan Shields and Emery Shields; also surviving is one twin brother Gary B. (Linda) Row of New Port Richey, FL and John H. (Diane) Row, Jr. of Marion; two sisters: Pat (Gerald) Helsel of Washington Court House and Sandra Armbruster of Marion; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 2PM to 4PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Ryan Schmit officiating; burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or Operation Gratitude, PO Box 260257, Encino CA 91426.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bob Singh, Dr. Lena Gibson and the staff of Marion General Hospital and Ohio Health Hospice for their compassion, love, and exceptional care.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Row family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

