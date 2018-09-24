by

Larry L. Krebehenne, 76 of Richwood died peacefully Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a long battle with cancer.

He was born April 7, 1942 at home in Leesburg Township to the late Lester William and Mildred (Cunningham) Krebehenne, he was also preceded in death by a grandson: Logan Krebehenne, siblings: Dale Krebehenne and Joyce Ferrell.

Larry was a 1960 graduate of the Magnetic Spring High School, where he still holds the basketball scoring record. He was a member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. Larry retired from the Eaton Corp. in 1997, where he worked for 36 years.

Larry was an avid hunter and trap shooter, huge sports fan of all his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. He and Pat spent much of their time in a gym or at a ballfield. Larry derived most of his enjoyment from spending time with his family and their activities, hunting and shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays with friends.

There will be a void in the stands at North Union, where Larry could usually be seen rooting for the Cats.

On June 2, 1963 at Magnetic Springs, he married Patricia “Pat” (McCullough) and she survives, also surviving is their children: David L. Krebehenne, Angie R. (Matt) Justin and Eric R. (Brenda) Krebehenne all of Richwood; grandchildren, Kyle (Ali) Krebehenne, Kaine Ransome, Klarke (Sydney Parrott) Ransome, Kole Justin, Joel, Aaron, and Tyler Krebehenne, great-grandchildren, Kegan Krebehenne, Dallas and Aspen Krebehenne.

Siblings: Dan (Patti) Krebehenne, Richwood, Linda Thrush, Marysville, brother-in-law, Harold Ferrell, North Carolina, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank all the dear friends and family for their precious visits to see Larry, it meant the world to him and the Krebehenne family.

Funeral services will be held Monday September 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, where a dear friend of Larry’s, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts can be made to the North Union Athletic Boosters at 401 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

