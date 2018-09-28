Linda Jane Mouser, 73, of LaRue

by

Linda Jane Mouser, age 73 of LaRue, passed away on Wednesday September 26, 2018 at Brookdale Marion.

Linda entered into this world on January 25, 1945 to the late Jay and Iva (Kirby) Slates in Canton, OH. On May 6, 1977, she married Jeff Mouser in Marion, Ohio.

Linda graduated with the class of 1963 of Scio High School. She retired from Whirlpool after working 34 years. She truly enjoyed and loved her family, children and grandchildren who were very dear to her. Linda will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents: Jay and Iva Slates and her sister: Doris “Dodie” Schrickel.

Family who will cherish her memories are her husband: Jeff Mouser; her children: Scott Shawver, Jeff (Judy) Shawver and Doug (Melissa) Shawver; her step-children: Scott (Natalie) Mouser, Jeremy (Nanette) Mouser and Melissa Rife; her sister: Gerry Clendening; her grandchildren: Megan (Bryan) Boles, Alison Shawver, Sydney Shawver, Alexis Shawver, and Madison Shawver; her step-grandchildren: Erin (JR) Laborie, Cort Rife, Owen Mouser and Parker Mouser.

Friends and family may come to honor Linda’s life on Saturday September 29, 2018 with a graveside service starting at 11am at the Grand Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Mike Raypoltz officiating.

Donation may be given to the LaRue United Methodist Church, 166 N. High Street, LaRue, OH 43332 in Linda’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

