Lizzie Whitaker, 90, of Marion

Lizzie Whitaker, age 90 of Marion, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, September 1, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Lizzie was born on October 3, 1927 in Blue River, KY, the daughter of Malcom and Plina (Ousley) Prater.

Lizzie worked at the Smith Clinic for many years in housekeeping and she also worked for Sycon.

Lizzie’s proudest achievement in life was her beloved family. She leaves behind a legacy spanning 5 generations. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. Lizzie touched the hearts of everyone she knew and left a lasting impression of love and devotion. She took great pride in cooking for her family and enjoyed when everyone was together. She could be quick with a joke and delighted in playing little pranks on those she loved. Lizzie was an avid bowler, and a collector of cardinals. She was also known to cast a fishing line and just enjoy the outdoors. Her volunteer work was extensive. She was the oldest volunteer for the CPAAA. She belonged to the 7th Day Adventist Church and also the American Legion Post #584. The sunshine warmed her soul and a good day for Lizzie was a day working the soil, bringing life to her beautiful flowers and her wide-ranging vegetable garden that would be canned and used throughout the year.

Lizzie is survived by her beloved children: Clarence D. (Debbie) Whitaker, David D.(Gigi) Whitaker, Kathy F. (Joe) Benson, Karen M. (Tim) Coldwell, Marlene M. (Jim) Oberdier, Judy C. Law, and Roger L. Whitaker; son-in-law Terry Moore; daughter-in-law Jackie Whitaker; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; siblings: Ed Prater and Arizona Sears; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Cledis Whitaker; children: Cledis “Rennie” Whitaker, Sandra K. “Nanny” Moore, and Billy R. Whitaker; son-in-law Keith Law; and siblings: Zola, Asbery, Talt, Roxie, Allie, and Loni.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 12PM with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira and Terry Moore officiating; burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Following the services at the cemetery, a luncheon will be held for family and friends.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Bob Singh, Tammy Miller, Chrissy Whitaker and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

If so desired, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Whitaker family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

